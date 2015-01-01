Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Benefits of children's participation in risky play are broadly recognized. However, most related research originates in Western countries; none focuses on outdoor play in Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, although the literature identifies varying perspectives on risky play among parents, there is no objective measure to assess personal, situational, and cultural factors shaping their risk tolerance.



OBJECTIVE: To establish the construct validity and internal reliability of data gathered with the newly developed Factors Affecting Tolerance for Risk in Play Scale (FAC-TRiPS).



DESIGN: Instrument development. SETTING: Online survey. PARTICIPANTS: Ninety Saudi parents with children ages 7 to 10 yr. OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The FAC-TRiPS, a 17-item, self-report measure. We used Rasch analysis (Winsteps 4.4.4) to establish evidence for construct validity (item fit, match of item difficulty and parent tolerance, principal-components results) and internal reliability (person reliability index).



RESULTS: Item fit analysis revealed that data from 15 of 17 items (88%) conformed to Rasch model expectations. Item difficulty closely matched parents' risk tolerance level. The principal-components analysis of residuals demonstrated that observed variance (49.6%) closely matched expected variance (49.7%). The first contrast's unexplained variance had an eigenvalue slightly greater than 2.5, suggesting possible multidimensionality. The person reliability index was.90.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Preliminary analysis suggests that the FAC-TRiPS yields valid, reliable data measuring factors that influence parents' risk tolerance. Further research is needed. Plain-Language Summary: This study contributes to the knowledge of how parents in Eastern countries perceive risky play. The Factors Affecting Tolerance for Risk in Play Scale (FAC-TRiPS) is a newly developed tool that occupational therapy practitioners can use to understand parents' beliefs about and tolerance for their children's participation in risky play. The findings facilitate an understanding of the complex nature of parenting when determining whether to allow children to participate in risky play activities.

