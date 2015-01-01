Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of our study is to further understanding of the depression symptoms of HIV/AIDS patients in Guilin, Guangxi via exploring whether there is a mediating effect of sleep quality on medical-social support and depression symptoms and therefore provide a theoretical basis for application of medical-social support to alleviate depression symptoms of HIV/AIDS patients.



METHODS: A convenience sampling method was used to select 200 HIV/AIDS patients for the study. Depression symptoms, sleep quality, and medical-social support of the study participants were investigated using The Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale (CES-D), The Pittsburg Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), and The Medical Outcomes Study Social Support Survey (MOS-SSS), respectively. Predictors of depression symptoms were explored by multiple linear regression, and Pearson correlation was used to analyze the relationship between sleep quality, medical-social support, and depression symptoms. Mediating effect analysis was performed by nonparametric Bootstrap test.



RESULTS: In this study, the incidence of depression symptoms was 54.4%. Multiple linear regression analysis showed that leanness (β = 0.161, P = 0.008), obesity (β = 0.186, P = 0.002), sleep quality score > 7 (β = 0.331, P < 0.001), and medical-social support score > 56 (β = -0.247, P < 0.001) could influence depression symptoms of HIV and Pearson's correlation analysis demonstrated that there was a two-way correlation between sleep quality, medical social support and depression symptoms (P < 0.05). In addition, Bootstrap tests showed that medical-social support might affect depression symptoms not only directly but also indirectly through the mediating effect of sleep quality with the direct and mediating effects accounting for 77.25% and 22.75% of the total effect, respectively.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of depression symptoms is high among HIV/AIDS patients in Guilin City. The depressive symptoms of PLWHs(people living with HIV) are related to their sleep quality and medical-social support, and sleep quality partially mediates the relationship between medical-social support and depression symptoms. Therefore, interventions to improve sleep quality and medical-social support have the potential to allay the depression symptoms of HIV/AIDS patients.

