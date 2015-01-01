|
Muehlbauer T, Eckardt L, Höptner L, Hill MW. BMC Res. Notes 2024; 17(1): e149.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38807232
OBJECTIVE: The current study aimed to determine the effects of low (i.e., balance task only) versus high (i.e., balance task combined with an additional motor task like dribbling a basketball) balance training complexity (6 weeks of training consisting of 2 × 30 min balance exercises per week) on measures of static and dynamic balance in 44 healthy male adolescents (mean age: 13.3 ± 1.6 years).
Language: en
Adolescence; Dose-response relationship; Intervention; Postural control; Training modality