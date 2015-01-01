SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Muehlbauer T, Eckardt L, Höptner L, Hill MW. BMC Res. Notes 2024; 17(1): e149.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s13104-024-06811-x

38807232

OBJECTIVE: The current study aimed to determine the effects of low (i.e., balance task only) versus high (i.e., balance task combined with an additional motor task like dribbling a basketball) balance training complexity (6 weeks of training consisting of 2 × 30 min balance exercises per week) on measures of static and dynamic balance in 44 healthy male adolescents (mean age: 13.3 ± 1.6 years).

RESULTS: Irrespective of balance training complexity, significant medium- to large-sized pretest to posttest improvements were detected for static (i.e., One-Legged Stance test, stance time [s], 0.001 < p ≤ 0.008) and dynamic (i.e., 3-m Beam Walking Backward test, steps [n], 0.001 < p ≤ 0.002; Y-Balance-Test-Lower-Quarter, reach distance [cm], 0.001 < p ≤ 0.003) balance performance. Further, in all but one comparison (i.e., stance time with eyes opened on foam ground) no group × test interactions were found. These results imply that balance training is effective to improve static and dynamic measures of balance in healthy male adolescents, but the effectiveness seems unaffected by the applied level of balance training complexity.


Adolescence; Dose-response relationship; Intervention; Postural control; Training modality

