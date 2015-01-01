Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To report the prevalence and risk factors for the fear of falling (FOF) among older individuals living in residential care facilities in India.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Homes for the aged centres in Hyderabad, India. PARTICIPANTS: The study included individuals aged ≥60 years from homes for the aged centres. The participants underwent a comprehensive eye examination in make-shift clinics setup in homes. Trained investigators collected the personal and demographic information of the participants and administered the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 and Hearing Handicap Inventory for Elderly questionnaire in the vernacular language. FOF was assessed using the Short Falls Efficacy Scale. The presence of hearing and visual impairment in the same individual was considered dual sensory impairment (DSI). A multiple logistic regression analysis was done to assess the factors associated with FOF. PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE: FOF.



RESULTS: In total, 867 participants were included from 41 homes for the aged centres in the analyses. The mean (±SD) age of the participants was 74.2 (±8.3) years (range 60-96 years). The prevalence of FOF was 56.1% (95% CI 52.7% to 59.4%; n=486). The multivariate analysis showed that those with DSI had eleven times higher odds of reporting FOF than those with no impairment (OR 11.14; 95% CI 3.15 to 41.4.) Similarly, those with moderate depression had seven times higher odds (OR 6.85; 95% CI 3.70 to 12.70), and those with severe depression had eight times higher odds (OR 8.13; 95% CI 3.50 to 18.90) of reporting FOF. A history of falls in the last year was also associated with increased odds for FOF (OR 1.52; 95% CI 1.03 to 2.26).



CONCLUSION: FOF is common among older individuals in residential care in India. Depression, falling in the previous year and DSI were strongly associated with FOF. A cross-disciplinary approach may be required to address FOF among the older people in residential care in India.

