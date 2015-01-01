Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Myotoxicity is an important toxidrome that can occur with envenoming from multiple Australian snake types. Early antivenom administration is an important strategy to reduce the incidence and severity of myotoxicity. The current gold standard biomarker, serum creatine kinase activity, does not rise early enough to facilitate early antivenom administration. Several other skeletal muscle biomarkers have shown promise in other animal models and scenarios. The aim of this study was to examine the predictive values of six skeletal muscle biomarkers in a rat model of Australian snake myotoxicity.



METHODS: Sprague-Dawley rats were anaesthetised and administered either Pseudechis porphyriacus (red-bellied black snake) or Notechis scutatus (tiger snake) venom, or normal saline via intramuscular injection. Blood samples were collected. Assays were performed for serum creatine kinase skeletal muscle troponin-I concentration, skeletal muscle troponin-C concentration, myoglobin activity, skeletal muscle myosin light chain-1 concentration, and creatine kinase-MM activity. Serum markers were plotted against time, with comparison of area under the concentration (or activity)-time curve. The predictive values of six skeletal muscle biomarkers were examined using receiver operating characteristic curves.



RESULTS: There was no difference in area under the serum creatine kinase activity-time curve between venom and control groups. Serum creatine kinase-MM activity rose early in the venom treated rats, which had a significantly greater area under the serum activity-time curve. No difference in area under the serum concentration-time curve was demonstrated for the other biomarkers. Creatine kinase-MM activity had a superior predictive values than creatine kinase activity at 0-4 hours and 0-10 hours after venom administration, as indicated by area under the receiver operating characteristic curves (95 per cent confidence intervals) of 0.91 (0.78-1.00) and 0.88 (0.73-1.00) versus 0.79 (0.63-0.95) and 0.66 (0.51-0.80).



DISCUSSION: The limitations of serum creatine kinase activity in early detection of myotoxicity were demonstrated in this rat model.



CONCLUSION: Serum creatine kinase-MM activity was superior for early detection of Australian myotoxic snake envenoming.

