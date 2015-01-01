Abstract

INTRODUCTION: North American pit viper envenomation occurs over 4,000 times annually in the United States, with polyvalent Fab antivenom being the primary treatment. Fasciotomy is occasionally performed due to concerns about compartment syndrome. We utilized our direct access to Texas Poison Center Network data to create a new snakebite abstraction form and database on relevant available information between 2004 and 2021 and to identify, describe, and estimate the incidence of fasciotomy following pit viper envenomation in Texas.



METHODS: We searched the Texas Poison Center Network database for cases during 2004-2021 using keywords such as fasciotomy, surgery, compartment pressure, and compartment syndrome. Descriptive statistics summarized the data.



RESULTS: Of 16,911 reported envenomations, 0.69 percent involved fasciotomies (n = 117). Most common bite sites were digits/hands and lower extremities. Patients who underwent fasciotomy were typically male, aged 20-59, and 10 years younger than the total snakebite population. Only 6 percent of reported compartment syndrome cases had a compartment pressure measurement. Antivenom was administered in 101 (86.3 percent) cases, 92 (91.1 percent) of which received only Fab antivenom product. Patients with bites from rattlesnakes (47.9 percent) were associated with most fasciotomies.



DISCUSSION: Our findings suggest a potential increase in snakebite exposures, accompanied by a decrease in fasciotomies. Overall, copperheads constituted the majority of snakebites, but most fasciotomies were from rattlesnake envenomations (47.9 percent). In this cohort, compartment syndrome diagnosis and decisions regarding fasciotomy were primarily based on clinical evaluation/surgeon expertise without compartment pressure measurements. Despite the efficacy of antivenom, only 86.3 percent of patients in our study received antivenom.



CONCLUSIONS: Fasciotomy after North American pit viper envenomation in Texas is uncommon (0.69 percent) and has decreased over time, possibly due to increased antivenom use or surgeon comfort with nonsurgical management.

