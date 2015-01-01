Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health care providers have a critical opportunity to mitigate the public health problem of suicide. Virtual patient simulations (VPS) allow providers to learn and practice evidence-based suicide prevention practices in a realistic and risk-free environment. The purpose of this study was to test whether receiving VPS training increases the likelihood that providers will engage in effective suicide safer care practices.



METHODS: Behavioral health and non-behavioral health providers (N = 19) at a Federally Qualified Health Center who work with patients at risk for suicide received the VPS training on risk assessment, safety planning, and motivation to engage in treatment. Providers' electronic health records were compared 6 months pre- and post-VPS training on their engagement in suicide safer care practices of screening, assessment, safety planning, and adding suicide ideation to the problem list.



RESULTS: Most behavioral health providers were already engaging in evidence-based suicide prevention care prior to the VPS training.



FINDINGS demonstrated the VPS training may impact the likelihood that non-behavioral health providers engage in suicide safer care practices.



CONCLUSION: VPS training in evidence-based suicide prevention practices can optimize and elevate all health care providers' skills in suicide care regardless of role and responsibility, demonstrating the potential to directly impact patient outcomes.

