Sahoo B, Sahoo MC, Pillai JS. Cureus 2024; 16(4): e59110.
38803767
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Hospitals are complex places with a large number of employees, patients, furniture, equipment, etc. Healthcare workers (HCWs), patients, or the general public are vulnerable to injuries and illness due to unseen hazards at the workplace. This study aims to identify the hazards and assess the risks at a hospital to ensure safety for HCWs, patients, and the public and generate awareness about the same. It helps in reducing the financial obligation of the institution due to the treatment of illnesses of staff, absenteeism, and service disruption and slows down manpower turnover. Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) helps reduce human errors and promote safe behavior.
Keywords
hazard; hira; hospital; occupational safety and health; risk assessment; risk scoring; safety