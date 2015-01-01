Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Following the legalisation of non-medical cannabis in 2018, the number of cannabis stores in Canada has rapidly expanded with limited regulation on their geographic placement. This study characterised the clustering of cannabis stores in Canadian cities and evaluated the association of clustering with provincial policy and sociodemographic variables.



METHODS: Cross-sectional spatial analysis of cannabis store density in dissemination areas ('neighbourhoods', n = 39,226) in Canadian cities in September 2022. Cannabis store density was defined as the count of stores within 1000 m of a neighbourhood centre. Clusters of high-density cannabis retail were identified using Local Indicators of Spatial Autocorrelation. Associations between provincial policy (privatised vs. public market), sociodemographic variables and cannabis store density were evaluated using multivariable regression.



RESULTS: Clusters of high-density cannabis retail were identified in 86% of Canadian cities, and neighbourhoods in clusters had a median of 5 stores within 1000 m. Toronto, Canada's most populous city, had the most extreme clustering where neighbourhoods in clusters had a median of 10 stores (and a maximum of 25 stores) within 1000 m. Neighbourhoods in private versus public retail markets had a significantly higher neighbourhood-level density of cannabis stores (adjusted rate ratio [aRR] 63.37, 95% confidence interval [CI] 25.66-156.33). Lower neighbourhood income quintile was also associated with a higher neighbourhood-level density of cannabis stores (Q5 vs. Q1, aRR 1.28, 95% CI 1.17-1.40).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Since cannabis was legalised, clusters of high-density cannabis retail have emerged in most Canadian cities and were more likely to form lower income neighbourhoods and in private retail markets.

