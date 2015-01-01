Abstract

Women and girls with disabilities are located at the intersections of patriarchal, ableist, and other structures of oppression that produce specific and heightened vulnerabilities to gender-based violence (GBV). Public health practitioners widely recognise the role of the healthcare sector in addressing GBV, however the role of the healthcare sector in addressing GBV must be questioned given ongoing barriers to healthcare access for people with disabilities. Grounded in an intersectional framework, I conducted a summative content analysis of GBV healthcare interventions to examine whether and how disability and intersectionality are mobilised in public health understanding of, and strategies to, address GBV. By bringing visibility to the ways in which silences construct and sustain the invisibility of women with disabilities and other social structures, I argue that GBV healthcare responses not only fail to provide care for women with disabilities across social locations, but they also risk reproducing understandings that devalue their lives.

