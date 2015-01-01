SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yang KH, Lu Y. Heliyon 2024; 10(10): e31044.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e31044

38803906

PMC11128873

This study explores the applications of virtual scenario learning in addressing the global issue of school bullying through digital educational tools. Previous research suggests that virtual role-playing experiences can reduce bullying incidents; however, experiencing the victim role can evoke negative emotions, while the bystander role may not fully convey the severity of bullying. This study aims to investigate the effects of a multi-role experience-based virtual scenario learning model on learners by integrating the advantages of both roles. This study employed a quasi-experimental research method, which involved grouping 56 fourth-grade elementary school students in Taipei City, Taiwan, into an experimental group and a control group. The experimental group utilized the multi-role experience-based virtual scenario learning model, while the control group utilized a single-role experience-based model. The study compared the differences in academic achievement, empathy, and problem-solving tendencies between the two groups. The findings indicate that the experimental group significantly excelled over the control group in academic achievement, empathy, and problem-solving tendencies. The multi-role experience-based virtual scenario learning model effectively nurtures students' empathy and considerably enhances learners' awareness of campus bullying.


Language: en

Elementary education; Games; School bullying

