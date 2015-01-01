Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prior researches have established that suicide and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) exhibit familial transmission patterns. However, the extent to which these patterns vary across different income levels remains unclear, as well as the specific factors that influence them. This study aimed to explore these questions.



METHODS: We analyzed data from 13,988 parent-child pairs in Chongqing, China, where the children were aged from 7 to 12 years old. Six income levels were considered, and the children's depression and anxiety symptoms were assessed using standardized scales (the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale for Children, [CES-DC], and the Screen for Child Anxiety Related Emotional Disorders [SCARED], respectively). Binary logistic regression analysis was employed to examine the transmission of suicide and NSSI across different income levels.



RESULTS: Familial transmission of suicide was significant difference in all income levels except the highest, while familial transmission of NSSI was significant difference in all income levels except the lowest. Notably, in both low- and high-income levels, suicide and NSSI transmissions primarily occurred among male children, mothers with higher education, and children who spent long time with their mothers. Additionally, the transmissions were mediated partially or entirely by children's depression and anxiety symptoms. LIMITATIONS: Future studies should investigate the separate effects of fathers' and mothers' suicide and NSSI histories on familial transmission patterns.



CONCLUSION: The familial transmissions of suicide and NSSI exhibited distinct patterns across different income levels.

