Abstract

The composition of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in the cell membrane plays a crucial role in cell signaling and function. Physical activity can induce shifts in PUFA metabolism, potentially altering their membrane composition. Given the multifaceted regulatory and structural roles of PUFA, training-related fluctuations in PUFA concentrations may impact health and athletic performance in both elite and non-elite athletes, highlighting the critical role of these fatty acids' nutritional intake. The ω-3 index (O3I), a biomarker reflecting the proportion of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in red blood cell membranes, is considered a marker of cardiovascular risk, gaining increasing interest in sports medicine. Dietary interventions aimed at maintaining an optimal O3I may offer several benefits for elite and non-elite athletes, including cardiovascular health performance optimization, recovery, and injury prevention. Here, we discuss emerging evidence on the application of O3I in sports and physical exercise, highlighting its promising role as a biomarker in a wide range of sports practices.

