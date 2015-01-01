|
Lipinski AJ, Beck JG. J. Interpers. Violence 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
PMID
38804562
Abstract
Sexual dysfunctions (SDs) have been noted to occur following exposure to sexual violence although how these conditions covary with other mental health conditions, particularly posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms (PTSS), is relatively understudied. The current study examined patterns of co-occurring SDs and PTSS in a sample of 328 college-aged, female-identified survivors of adolescent/early adulthood sexual assault (ASA). Latent profile analysis was used to examine patterns of symptom endorsement of various types of SDs and PTSS at the symptom cluster level. Four profiles were identified: asymptomatic (41.2% of sample), sexually distressed + intrusions (24.7%), co-occurring (21%), and PTSS (13.1%). Profiles were compared to one another on various characteristics of sexual assault and social reactions from others following assault disclosure.
adult victims; sexual assault; sexuality