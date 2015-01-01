|
Citation
|
Rababah JA, Al-Hammouri MM, Alsaqer HH. J. Multidiscip. Healthc. 2024; 17: 2591-2599.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38803619
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Falls are common among hospitalized patients especially those with neurological health conditions. This highlights the need to implement evidence-based, comprehensive fall prevention programs. However, certain barriers hinder successful implementation of fall prevention programs in hospitals. The aim of this study was to explore the insights of healthcare professionals regarding the implementation of an interdisciplinary falls prevention program among patients with neurological health conditions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
falls; falls prevention; interdisciplinary care; neurology; neurosurgery; qualitative research