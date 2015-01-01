Abstract

AIM: Falls are common among hospitalized patients especially those with neurological health conditions. This highlights the need to implement evidence-based, comprehensive fall prevention programs. However, certain barriers hinder successful implementation of fall prevention programs in hospitals. The aim of this study was to explore the insights of healthcare professionals regarding the implementation of an interdisciplinary falls prevention program among patients with neurological health conditions.



METHODS: A qualitative, descriptive design was used to conduct this study. Healthcare providers at two neurology units from two hospitals were invited to attend interdisciplinary workshops on fall prevention using the Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths, and Injuries (STEADI) program. Reflective journals were used to collect the data. A total of 23 healthcare providers returned their completed journals and thematic analysis was performed to extract the main themes.



FINDINGS: Thematic analysis revealed a total of four main themes: (1) The STEADI program provides an interdisciplinary approach to identifying fall risks, (2) The STEADI program improves patient safety and facilitates recovery, (3) The STEADI program fails to accommodate all neurology patients, and (4) Time and space constraints hinder success.



CONCLUSION: Responses to the reflective journals revealed that the participants were able to identify the advantages of using the STEADI program for both healthcare professionals and patients with neurological conditions. The comprehensive and evidence-based approach, coupled with its interdisciplinary nature, was highly appraised by the participants.

