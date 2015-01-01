Abstract

PURPOSE: Women with disabilities are more exposed to violence. The health sector has a key role in all three levels of prevention of violence against women. The objective of this paper was to review the interventions for preventing gender-based violence and reducing its impact on the mental health of women with any form of disability.



METHOD: Relevant studies were identified through conducting searches in PubMed, Scopus, CINAHL, PsyInfo, Social Services Abstracts, and PILOTS. Two reviewers analyzed and selected studies. A qualitative synthesis was made.



RESULTS: 3149 references were obtained, among which eight articles describing nine interventions from the USA and the UK. Most were intended for women with mental/intellectual disability and assessed intimate partner or sexual violence. Only one study showed high methodological quality. They were found to be particularly effective as regards improvement of the skills acquired by participants, but the results as regards improved mental health are not consistent.



CONCLUSION: Our review shows very little evidence of effective interventions. Further studies are required with higher internal validity and female sample groups with diverse disabilities. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Gender-based violence is a highly prevalent problem for women with disabilities, and in addition to being a public health challenge is a violation of human rights. Health care systems and policymakers should take a key role in all three levels of prevention of violence against women with disabilities. Interventions with longer follow-up times are required. It is also important for interventions to be designed in consultation with people with disabilities.

