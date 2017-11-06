Abstract

BACKGROUND: The recreational use of LSD, a synthetic psychedelic drug, has surged in recent years, coinciding with a renewed research focus on its potential psychotherapeutic properties.



AIM: This study aims to describe the experiences and perceptions of individuals engaging in LSD use for the first time, derived from a large international sample.



METHODS: This study utilised 2018 Global Drug Survey data collected from 6 November 2017 to 10 January 2018. Participants who initiated LSD use in the preceding 12 months answered questions on their experiences, social settings, harm-reduction behaviours, and demographics. Descriptive statistics were employed, and characteristics of those seeking emergency medical treatment (EMT) and those not planning further LSD use were compared with other respondents.



RESULTS: Among 3340 respondents who used LSD in the past year, their first-time experiences generally exceeded expectations, with 97.7% expressing excitement. Adverse and unwanted side effects were rarely reported, and only 17 individuals needed EMT. Feelings of fear were reported by most (64.1%), but only very mildly and not enough to put them off from wanting to use LSD again.



DISCUSSION: Although the occurrence of unwanted side effects seems low and the LSD experience is generally pleasurable, vigilance amid the rising illicit use of LSD through harm-reduction education is still important in preventing possible risks.

