Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the needs for subacute inpatient rehabilitation and community-based healthcare services, rehabilitation, and social support in patients with moderate-to-severe traumatic injury in the first 6 months post-injury. Further, to explore associations between sociodemographic and clinical characteristics and unmet needs.



DESIGN: Multicentre prospective cohort study. SUBJECTS: Of 601 persons (75% males), mean (standard deviation) age 47 (21) years, admitted to trauma centres in 2020 with moderate-to-severe injury, 501 patients responded at the 6-month follow-up and thus were included in the analyses.



METHODS: Sociodemographic and injury-related characteristics were recorded at inclusion. Estimation of needs was assessed with the Rehabilitation Complexity Scale Extended-Trauma and the Needs and Provision Complexity Scale on hospital discharge. Provision of services was recorded 6 months post-injury. Multivariable logistic regressions explored associations between baseline variables and unmet inpatient rehabilitation and community-based service needs.



RESULTS: In total, 20% exhibited unmet needs for subacute inpatient rehabilitation, compared with 60% for community-based services. Predictors for unmet community-based service needs included residing in less central areas, profound injury severity, severe head injury, and rehabilitation referral before returning home.



CONCLUSION: Inadequate provision of healthcare and rehabilitation services, particularly in the municipalities, resulted in substantial unmet needs in the first 6 months following injury.

Language: en