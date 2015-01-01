|
Moksnes H, Andelic N, Schäfer C, Anke A, Soberg HL, Røe C, Howe EI, Forslund MV, Røise O, Dahl HM, Becker F, Løvstad M, Perrin PB, Lu J, Sveen U, Hellstrøm T, Rasmussen MS. J. Rehabil. Med. 2024; 56: jrm40078.
38803207
OBJECTIVE: To describe the needs for subacute inpatient rehabilitation and community-based healthcare services, rehabilitation, and social support in patients with moderate-to-severe traumatic injury in the first 6 months post-injury. Further, to explore associations between sociodemographic and clinical characteristics and unmet needs.
*Trauma Centers; *Wounds and Injuries/rehabilitation; Adult; Aged; Female; Health Services Needs and Demand; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Needs Assessment; Prospective Studies; Social Support