Moksnes H, Andelic N, Schäfer C, Anke A, Soberg HL, Røe C, Howe EI, Forslund MV, Røise O, Dahl HM, Becker F, Løvstad M, Perrin PB, Lu J, Sveen U, Hellstrøm T, Rasmussen MS. J. Rehabil. Med. 2024; 56: jrm40078.

(Copyright © 2024, Foundation for Rehabilitation Information)

10.2340/jrm.v56.40078

38803207

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the needs for subacute inpatient rehabilitation and community-based healthcare services, rehabilitation, and social support in patients with moderate-to-severe traumatic injury in the first 6 months post-injury. Further, to explore associations between sociodemographic and clinical characteristics and unmet needs.

DESIGN: Multicentre prospective cohort study. SUBJECTS: Of 601 persons (75% males), mean (standard deviation) age 47 (21) years, admitted to trauma centres in 2020 with moderate-to-severe injury, 501 patients responded at the 6-month follow-up and thus were included in the analyses.

METHODS: Sociodemographic and injury-related characteristics were recorded at inclusion. Estimation of needs was assessed with the Rehabilitation Complexity Scale Extended-Trauma and the Needs and Provision Complexity Scale on hospital discharge. Provision of services was recorded 6 months post-injury. Multivariable logistic regressions explored associations between baseline variables and unmet inpatient rehabilitation and community-based service needs.

RESULTS: In total, 20% exhibited unmet needs for subacute inpatient rehabilitation, compared with 60% for community-based services. Predictors for unmet community-based service needs included residing in less central areas, profound injury severity, severe head injury, and rehabilitation referral before returning home.

CONCLUSION: Inadequate provision of healthcare and rehabilitation services, particularly in the municipalities, resulted in substantial unmet needs in the first 6 months following injury.


*Trauma Centers; *Wounds and Injuries/rehabilitation; Adult; Aged; Female; Health Services Needs and Demand; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Needs Assessment; Prospective Studies; Social Support

