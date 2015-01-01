Abstract

Individuals with posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) often consume alcohol to manage PTSS-related discomfort, which can negatively impact individual and interpersonal functioning. Processes including emotion regulation and dyadic coping may influence the effects of PTSS and drinking patterns on relationship functioning. The present study examined how PTSS and risky drinking may function through the associations between maladaptive individual and interpersonal coping strategies and relationship distress among trauma-exposed individuals. Participants were 237 adults in a romantic relationship who endorsed lifetime trauma exposure and alcohol consumption within the past year and completed an online battery of self-report measures. Path analyses showed mixed support for the hypothesized theoretical causal model. PTSS was associated with maladaptive emotion regulation, β = .537, p = .010, and negative dyadic coping, β = .264, p = .009, whereas risky drinking was only related to negative dyadic coping, β = .193, p = .024. Negative dyadic coping was significant in the pathways between PTSS and relationship distress, β = .021, p = .009, and risky drinking and relationship distress, β = .030, p = .014. Exploratory analyses based on trauma type did not significantly change the overall model; however, a direct path suggested PTSS may have a stronger negative impact on relationship distress among individuals who experienced assault trauma (e.g., physical or sexual assault), β = .340, p = .012.



FINDINGS highlight the interrelations among intra- and interpersonal regulation and provide clinical targets of maladaptive emotion regulation and dyadic coping strategies for individuals with PTSS and harmful drinking.

