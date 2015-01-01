Abstract

What Are Edible Cannabis Products?



Cannabis is another name for marijuana. Edible cannabis (edibles) is any form of cannabis or its components--like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol)--that is ingested. This includes capsules, gummies, candies, baked goods, beverages, and more.



Are Cannabis Edibles Safe?



Many people use cannabis edibles with few or no negative health consequences. But harmful side effects such as confusion, falls, dizziness and imbalance, nausea and vomiting, impaired driving, addiction, and accidental exposure in children are possible. The strength and composition of edible cannabis products varies, and their effects can be unpredictable. The US Food and Drug Administration does not currently regulate the safety and quality of cannabis. Some states require testing to ensure accurate labeling of cannabis edibles sold at licensed dispensaries, but others do not. While some believe that edible cannabis is relatively safe in older persons, this assumption is based on very limited research. There are many examples of drugs once thought to be safe in older persons that were later discovered to pose considerable risk. Thus, older adults should use caution if they plan to use edible cannabis.



Are There Advantages of Using Edible Forms of Cannabis?



Many edibles come in discrete servings sizes (like a gummy) that make exact labeling of THC and CBD content easier. This allows consumers to more reliably "dose" cannabis for conditions like chronic pain. It also makes it easier to "start low and go slow" (for example, eat a fraction of a gummy and increase the amount slowly) to reduce the risk of side effects. Edibles spare the lungs from injury associated with smoking and vaping. Certain side effects like unrelenting nausea and vomiting are less common with edibles than with smoking cannabis.



Are There Risks of Using Edible Forms of Cannabis?



Edibles take time to start working (up to 2 hours to take effect and peak around 4 hours). The effects can last up to 24 hours. This delayed action makes it easy to take too many doses. Someone may take extra cannabis edibles because they do not notice any immediate effect. The added effects of multiple edibles may lead to substantial impairment and distress lasting for hours. Edible use is associated with increased risk of sudden psychiatric symptoms like delusions or paranoia leading to emergency department visits.



Children are at risk of edible use because edibles often look like regular food or candy. Accidental ingestion by children is a medical emergency. Older adults also experience unique risks with edible cannabis use. These include stronger effects from cannabis due to age-related changes in metabolism (older adults are most likely to have cannabis-related emergency department visits); potentially dangerous interactions with prescription medications such as sleeping pills, blood thinners, antianxiety medications, and pain killers; and problems with thinking and judgement, especially in older adults who have cognitive impairment or dementia.



What Should I Know Before Trying Cannabis Edibles?



Talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of cannabis that are specific to your individual health and about other more proven treatments for your symptoms. For edible use, start at a low dose and go slow. Do not take too much too quickly. You might not feel the effects of edibles right away. Be sure to understand and abide by state laws governing cannabis use.

Language: en