Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Numerous tools have been developed to measure constructs related to wheelchair use. Currently, no toolkit comprehensively details assessments of wheeled mobility device use based on the quality of their measurement properties. The current review aims to systematically identify high-quality assessment tools that measure different aspects of wheeled mobility use.



OBJECTIVE: The objectives are two-fold: (1) to synthesize outcome measures that assess use of wheeled mobility devices, and (2) to evaluate measurement properties of the assessment tools. INCLUSION CRITERIA: The populations of interest are manual wheelchair users, power wheelchair users, and scooter users of any age, diagnosis, or setting. Instruments of any type will be included.



METHOD: The JBI methodology for systematic reviews of measurement properties will guide this review. A search strategy will be developed to search the following databases: MEDLINE (Ovid), Embase, CINAHL (EBSCOhost), PsycINFO (EBSCOhost), PsycTests (EBSCOhost), Web of Science, and Google Scholar. The article selection process, data extraction, and quality appraisal will be performed by 2 independent reviewers, with a third reviewer being consulted to achieve consensus. The methodological quality of the studies will be assessed through the Consensus Standards for the Selection of Measurement Instruments (COSMIN) Risk of Bias tool and the COSMIN Checklist. The quality of the pooled evidence and individual measurement properties will be graded using the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE) approach and the COSMIN Criteria for Good Measurement Properties recommendations. Measurement properties of each instrument will be described, with the goal of developing a toolkit that identifies appropriate assessment tools for wheeled mobility use outcomes. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: PROSPERO: CRD4202276169.

