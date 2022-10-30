Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disability due to schizophrenia ends up with a higher degree of impairment in occupational, social and interpersonal functioning than other chronic illnesses. Despite severe and long-lasting schizophrenia associated disability, little has been explored so far to identify determinants of disability among individuals living with schizophrenia in Ethiopia.



OBJECTIVE: To identify the determinants of disability among individuals living with schizophrenia attending the psychiatric follow-up clinic at Jimma Medical Center (JMC).



METHODS: An institution-based unmatched case-control study was conducted among 98 Cases and 98 controls of individuals living with schizophrenia attending the JMC psychiatric clinic from September 1 to October 30, 2022. Consecutive sampling technique was used to recruit the required sample size of both groups. The cases group were participants who scored >12 total on the WHO Disability Assessment Scale version 2-0 (WHODAS 2-0) whereas the control group were those who scored 12 total on the WHODAS 2-0.



RESULTS: Being jobless (AOR = 2.29; 95% CI: 1.10-4.77), longer than 5-year duration of illness without treatment (AOR = 3.13; 95% CI: 1.23-7.98), poor social support (AOR = 2.54; 95% CI: 1.04-6.22), negative symptoms (AOR = 2.45; 95% CI: 1.14-5.29), known family history of mental illness (AOR = 3.59; 95%: 1.67-7.73) and risky khat use (AOR = 4.37; 95% CI: 1.86-10.29) were found to be determinants of disability among schizophrenia patients.



CONCLUSION: Joblessness, longer than 5-year duration of illness without treatment, poor social support, negative symptoms, known family history of mental illness and risky khat use were found to be determinants of disability in schizophrenia patients. Interventions targeting reducing of disability and improving quality of life of schizophrenia patients should consider the aforementioned determinants.

