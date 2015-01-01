|
Ross R, Sheppard FH, Almotairy MM, Hirst J, Jenkins M. Nurs. Rep. (Pavia) 2024; 14(2): 1287-1296.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
38804430
Sexual violence (SV) can deeply impact victims' physical and psychosocial well-being. Yet many healthcare providers, including registered nurses (RNs), hesitate to screen patients due to a lack of confidence and knowledge. The SATELLITE Sexual Violence Assessment and Care Guide was developed to address this gap; however, the guide's educational effectiveness remained untested. This pilot study aimed to assess the feasibility, acceptability, and efficacy of an education program based on the SATELLITE guide among RNs in clinical settings (n = 8), using a pre- and post-test design.
acceptability; care guide; confidence; efficacy; feasibility; knowledge; pilot study; screening; sexual violence