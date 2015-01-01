Abstract

Sexual violence (SV) can deeply impact victims' physical and psychosocial well-being. Yet many healthcare providers, including registered nurses (RNs), hesitate to screen patients due to a lack of confidence and knowledge. The SATELLITE Sexual Violence Assessment and Care Guide was developed to address this gap; however, the guide's educational effectiveness remained untested. This pilot study aimed to assess the feasibility, acceptability, and efficacy of an education program based on the SATELLITE guide among RNs in clinical settings (n = 8), using a pre- and post-test design.



RESULTS indicated that the education was not only feasible and acceptable, but also demonstrated the effects as desired with significant increases in RNs' knowledge and confidence in SV screening and care. The program's assessment tool was reliable, and participant recruitment was feasible. Based on these findings, it is recommended that the SATELLITE education program be further tested with a larger RN sample and extended to other healthcare providers. Additionally, exploring SATELLITE's use in different regions, cultural contexts, and healthcare settings would enhance understanding of the program's broader applicability and effectiveness.

Language: en