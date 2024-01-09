SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gonçalves M, Martinho G, Ghafoori B. Psychother. Res. 2024; 1-.

(Copyright © 2024, Society for Psychotherapy Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10503307.2024.2353890

38805400

BACKGROUND: Interpersonal violence represents a critical public health issue globally, with profound psychological impacts on victims.

OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this study was to analyze the effectiveness of different trauma-focused therapies on mental health outcomes of victims of interpersonal violence, at a community mental health clinic.

METHODS: Employing a secondary data methodology, the research involves 601 participants who reported being victims of sexual assault (49.1%), domestic violence (44.3%) or sexual trafficking (6.7%). The average age of the participants was 35.54 years, with a majority being female (89.8%).

RESULTS: Initial assessments revealed distinct symptomatology among the groups; however, by the ninth therapy session, symptom severity converged across the board, surpassing threshold levels for clinical concern. No significant interaction was observed between the type of trauma-focused therapy and the specific trauma encountered, suggesting a beneficial effect of trauma-focused therapies investigated. This uniformity in therapeutic outcomes underscores the potential of trauma-focused therapies to foster psychological healing in victims of diverse forms of interpersonal violence.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings advocate for the widespread adoption of trauma-focused therapeutic interventions in community settings, emphasizing their role in the recovery of victims, independent of the nature of the trauma or the specific trauma-focused therapeutic model employed.


domestic violence; effectiveness; mental health; sexual assault; sexual trafficking; trauma-focused therapies

