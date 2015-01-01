Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This commentary seeks to evaluate existing knowledge about the relationship between brain injury (BI) and overdose (OD), to unify distant bodies of literature, and to enhance prevention and treatment for opioid OD among individuals with BI.



BACKGROUND: There is a hidden epidemic of undiagnosed BI in the United States. Due to lack of screening, the vast majority of BI sufferers do not know they have a BI. Not only are those with BI at elevated risk for opioid use, misuse, and opioid use disorder, but also they are at elevated risk for OD. Conversely, those with OUD and those who experienced an OD, are more likely to sustain BI. Key Findings/Conclusions: The existing literature suggests that primary strategies to reduce ABI (Acquired Brain Injury)/TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) harms involve addressing: screening, stigma, racial disparities, and popular misconceptions about OD. The association between TBI and OD is an underexamined public health issue, exacerbated by the bidirectional nature of the relationship. Not only is TBI a risk factor for opioid OD; opioid OD was also found to be a major cause of ABI, which can have lifelong effects similar to Alzheimer's disease. Screening tools for BI were underutilized and inconsistently implemented across reviewed studies. Enhanced screening population wide is a promising intervention, complemented with expanded treatment and research. Black individuals face worse outcomes in BI and treatment outcomes. Anti-racist strategies must fight inequity while addressing social and structural drivers of overdose and BI within the opioid and opioid overdose crises.

