OBJECTIVE: Excessive speed is a major risk factor for serious injuries and death. However, speeding remains a pervasive problem around the world. This study aimed to investigate the factors associated with speeding behavior in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina.



METHODS: A sample of vehicles (n = 34,967) from ten locations in the city was observed in two waves during 2021. Measurements were made at different times and days of the week. Observation sites were free of intersections, traffic lights, speed bumps and cameras, allowing drivers to speed freely. Data on speed, drivers and vehicle types were collected. Factors associated with speeding were identified through logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: 15.3% of vehicles were observed to be speeding. Roads with posted speed limits of 40 km/h showed higher speeding compared to 60 km/h roads. 77% of vehicles traveled above 30 km/h on local roads, and 30% above 50 km/h on avenues. Motorcycles, both commercial and private, showed a higher percentage of speeding compared to all other vehicles. Speeding was lower among women, among adults over 60 years of age, and among those using cell phones.



CONCLUSION: It is crucial to strengthen strategies for increased compliance with speed limits. Actions targeting motorcyclists must be a priority.

