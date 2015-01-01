Abstract

This study aimed to conduct an overview of systematic reviews in the field of violence against adults with disability. Eight electronic databases as well as gray literature from January 2022 to April 2023 were searched to identify systematic reviews that focused on violence against adults with disabilities. A total of 13 high-quality systematic reviews were included in the overview.



FINDINGS show that adults with disabilities experience a higher rate of emotional and physical violence than the general population. Sociodemographic, financial, and cultural risk factors, prevention, and treatment approaches were discussed. Although the large body of studies on disability and violence have explored different aspects of the issue, there are some limitations and gaps in the literature that need further attention. The most important gap in the literature is the lack of attention to diversity. Accordingly, there is little knowledge about disability and violence in a variety of geographical locations. In addition, studies on violence based on ethnicity/race, age, gender identifications, and some types of disabilities such as hearing impairments or severe disabilities were scarce. There is a need to reach diverse populations of adults with disabilities, through employing a variety of data collection methods and qualitative research methodology. Prevention and treatment programs should be developed with attention to types of disability, and they should be culturally and linguistically sensitive.

Language: en