Abstract

An explosion is a process that rapidly releases a huge amount of energy in the form of heat, kinetic energy, and high-pressure shock waves. Since the organ of hearing is most susceptible to pressure changes, damage to the sound-conducting or sound-receiving systems is inevitable in case of an explosive injury. This article examines the mechanism of formation of explosive injuries of the middle and inner ear in children and adolescents, the features of diagnosis and tactics of surgical reconstructive treatment of explosive ear injuries based on the data available in the scientific literature and their own experience.

Language: ru