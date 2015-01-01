Abstract

COVID-19 policies like stay-at-home orders impacted intimate partner violence (IPV) service provision in Alberta. Using intersectionality and qualitative semi-structured interviews, this article situates IPV and access to services and supports within multiple overlapping factors such as race, gender, class, and ethnic minority status. Two main themes were identified. First, the challenges within IPV service provision reflect the sectors' traditional and binary understanding and response to violence. Second, the move to virtual services brought challenges related to access to telecommunication facilities and zoom fatigue. Thematic analysis also shows the impact of the pandemic in a sector with existing structural/institutional challenges. We conclude by recommending a multi-level intersectional approach to IPV service provision in Alberta.

Language: en