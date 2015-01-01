SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tutty LM, Nixon KL, Thurston WB. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241257244

PMID

38803299

Abstract

This mixed-methods secondary analysis examined VAW shelter use by 662 Canadian women abused by partners (50.5% Indigenous, 43.4% White, and 6.1% visible minority). Women who had never resided in shelters (n = 242) had less Severe Combined and Total IPV on the Composite Abuse Scale and fewer PTSD symptoms. More nonresidents worked full time and had higher incomes and no children. The 420 women residents mentioned strengths (70.4%) such as supportive staff and safety, and concerns (29.6%) about unsupportive staff and the shelter rules or facility. Some Indigenous women reported racist attitudes by shelter staff and child apprehensions. Practice implications are presented.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; intimate partner violence; VAW shelters; violence against women

