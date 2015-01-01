Abstract

This study used Situational Action Theory (SAT) to investigate personal and situational factors affecting risky driving behaviours (i.e., speeding, drink driving, drug driving) on the beach. A survey was conducted with 42 drivers, aged 17-60 years, on Teewah/Noosa Northshore Beaches. Following the SAT framework, factors including participants' morals, attitudes, behaviours, self-control, and situational influences were analysed.



RESULTS revealed that participants generally viewed offending driving behaviour on the beach as less risky, compared to on the road. Whilst participants reported a higher likelihood of drug driving on the beach, speeding was reported as more likely on the road. Correlational analyses indicated that participants' beliefs about driving behaviours were generally aligned between beach and road environments, potentially confirming that the 'person' factor within SAT, also plays a key role in beach offending. Finally, cross-tabulations suggested that the dominant motivator for beach-based risky driving was a perceived lower level of social judgment for the risky behaviours on the beach (a perception others were not concerned about risky behaviours). Preliminary findings of this study suggest that SAT could be a useful theory for understanding risky driving in distinct environments, such as beaches. SAT emphasises the interaction of personal characteristics (e.g., morals and self-control), with situational pressures (e.g., peers) and deterrents (e.g., risks). Nevertheless, factors associated with high risk driving behaviours displayed variation between beach and road contexts. Incorporating qualitative research methods might offer a more in-depth understanding of the decision-making processes underlying these risky behaviours.

