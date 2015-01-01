|
Citation
|
Green M, Muir C, Oxley J, Sobhani A. J. Road Safety 2024; 35(2).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Australasian College of Road Safety)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In 2004, Australian jurisdictions adopted the Safe System approach to address road trauma. This approach seeks to prevent crashes on the road through harm minimisation principles that include a shared responsibility for safety. As an early adopter, the Victorian Government has encouraged practitioners, through guidance material and public policy, to implement Safe System. Yet, limited information exists regarding the degree of awareness of, or support for, the Safe System by individuals, whose role it is to influence and create the road safety outcomes expected by society. To understand practitioner awareness, perceptions and implementation of Safe System, an online survey was developed.
Language: en