Abstract

There is no traffic-related education in the general educational curriculum of Saudi Arabia, and teenagers can acquire a licence without receiving traffic education. Consequently, the lack of sufficient traffic education can be a contributing factor to road traffic crashes (RTCs). This quantitative research study implemented a Structured Traffic Education Program (STEP) among 270 male students, all 18 years old. The study assessed demographic and driving experience characteristics and their association with exposure to car crashes and traffic violations. It is also an intervention study where there is statistical testing between baseline and follow-up data collection mediated by an intervention education program. It also analysed the levels of knowledge and self-reported commitment to traffic rules related to risky driving behaviours (RDBs) before and after implementing STEP. It was found that 66.3 percent of participants started driving at an illegal age, and only 1.5 percent underwent traffic education at a related institution. In addition, 67.8 percent of participants were unlicensed, 45.9 percent received at least one traffic violation, 34.1 percent were the mistaken party (at-fault driver) in crashes, and 56 percent watched drifting scenes out of curiosity or desire to be involved. Using a mobile phone while driving was the most prevalent RDB (77.8%). Saudis, drivers who started driving at an illegal age, car owners, and major traffic violators were significantly associated with causing crashes as the mistaken party (at-fault driver). The STEP program improved knowledge, commitment to traffic rules, and patterns related to RDBs. Additionally, driving licences should not be granted without comprehensive traffic education at driving schools. This study aims to contribute to reducing the epidemic of road traffic injuries (RTIs) and emphasises the importance of incorporating traffic education into school curricula.

Language: en