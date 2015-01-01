Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Using a sample of U.S. college students, the authors evaluated whether barriers to mental health treatment varied by race and ethnicity.



METHODS: Data were drawn from a large multicampus study conducted across 26 U.S. colleges and universities. The sample (N=5,841) included students who screened positive for at least one mental disorder and who were not currently receiving psychotherapy.



RESULTS: The most prevalent barriers to treatment across the sample were a preference to deal with issues on one's own, lack of time, and financial difficulties. Black and Hispanic/Latine students reported a greater willingness to seek treatment than did White students. However, Black and Hispanic/Latine students faced more financial barriers to treatment, and Hispanic/Latine students also reported lower perceived importance of mental health. Asian American students also reported financial barriers and preferred to handle their issues on their own or with support from family or friends and had lower readiness, willingness, and intentionality to seek help than did White students.



CONCLUSIONS: Disparities in unmet treatment needs may arise from both distinct and common barriers and point to the potential benefits of tailored interventions to address the specific needs of students of color from various racial and ethnic backgrounds. The findings further underscore the pressing need for low-cost and brief treatment models that can be used or accessed independently to address the most prevalent barriers for students.

