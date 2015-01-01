Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mid-life cardiovascular risk factors are associated with later cognitive decline. Whether repetitive head injury among professional athletes impacts cardiovascular risk is unknown. We investigated associations between concussion burden and postcareer hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes among former professional American-style football (ASF) players.



METHODS: In a cross-sectional study of 4080 professional ASF players conducted between January 2015 and March 2022, we used an mulitsymptom concussion symptom score (CSS) and the number of loss-of-consciousness (LOC) episodes as a single severe symptom to quantify football-related concussion exposure. Primary outcomes were hypertension, dyslipidemia, and diabetes, defined by current or recommended prescription medication use.



RESULTS: The prevalence of hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes among former players (52 ± 14 years of age) was 37%, 34%, and 9%. Concussion burden was significantly associated with hypertension (lowest vs. highest CSS quartile, odds ratio (OR) = 1.99; 95%CI: 1.33-2.98; p < 0.01) and high cholesterol (lowest vs. moderate CSS, OR = 1.46, 95%CI, 1.11-1.91; p < 0.01), but not diabetes. In fully adjusted models, the prevalence of multiple CVD was associated with CSS. These results were driven by younger former players (≤ 40 year of age) in which the odds of hypertension were over three times higher in those in the highest CSS quartile (OR = 3.29, 95%CI: 1.39-7.61; p = 0.01).



RESULTS were similar for LOC analyses.



INTERPRETATION: Prior concussion burden is associated with postcareer atherogenic cardiovascular risk profiles among former professional American football players.

Language: en