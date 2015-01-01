Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide attempts (SA) are a significant contributor to suicide deaths, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) can increase the risk of SA. Many adolescents experience both NSSI and SA, which are affected by various factors. This study aimed to identify the risk factors and essential warning signs of SA, establish a predictive model for SA using multiple dimensions and large samples, and provide a multidimensional perspective for clinical diagnosis and intervention.



METHODS: A total of 9140 participants aged 12-18 years participated in an online survey; 6959 participants were included in the statistical analysis. A multilayer perceptron algorithm was used to establish a prediction model for adolescent SA (with or without); adolescents with NSSI behavior were extracted as a subgroup to establish a prediction model.



RESULTS: Both the prediction model performance of the SA group and the NSSI-SA subgroup were strong, with high accuracy, and AUC values of 0.93 and 0.88, indicating good discrimination. Decision curve analysis (DCA) demonstrated that the clinical intervention value of the prediction results was high and that the clinical intervention benefits of the NSSI-SA subgroup were greater than those of the SA group.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study demonstrated that the predictive model has a high degree of accuracy and discrimination, thereby identifying significant factors associated with adolescent SA. As long as adolescents exhibit NSSI behavior, relative suicide interventions should be implemented to prevent future hazards. This study can provide guidance and more nuanced insights for clinical diagnosis as well as a foundation for clinical treatment.

