Citation
Kamaluddin MR, Munusamy S, Sheau Tsuey C, Abdullah Mohd Nor H. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e305.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38807252
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Aggressive behaviour in romantic relationship is a social problem of great concern. Studies related to the influence of psychosocial factors on relational aggression are still limited. Furthermore, these factors have not been widely studied in the local context, resulting in the issue of relational aggression among young female adults still not being addressed. This study aims to explore whether psychosocial factors such as big five personality traits, adult attachment style and loneliness could predict relational aggression in romantic relationships among young female adults in Malaysia. In addition, this study aims to identify the moderating effect of social support in the relationship between psychosocial factors and relational aggression in romantic relationship.
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Adolescent; Young Adult; Malaysia; Surveys and Questionnaires; Loneliness; Social support; Object Attachment; *Personality; Attachment style; *Aggression/psychology; *Interpersonal Relations; *Loneliness/psychology; *Social Support; Personality trait; Relational aggression; Romantic relationship