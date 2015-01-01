Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unhealthy lifestyle behaviors among adolescents have emerged as a significant public health concern worldwide, however, there is little investigation on the impact of unhealthy behaviors on non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempt (SA). This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of seven unhealthy behaviors as well as their associations with NSSI, SI and SA, and to explore whether the aforementioned associations differ across sex.



METHODS: A total of 74,152 adolescents were included in this study via a multi-stage, stratified cluster, random sampling method in 2021. Information about unhealthy behaviors (insufficient physical activity, current smoking, current drinking, excessive screen time, long homework time, insufficient sleep and unhealthy BMI), NSSI, SI, SA and other demographics was collected. Sampling weights were used to estimate the prevalence, and the weighted logistic regression models were performed. Stratified analyses by sex and sensitive analyses were conducted.



RESULTS: Overview, the weighted prevalence of adolescents had more than five unhealthy behaviors were 5.2%, with boys showing a higher prevalence than girls (6.5% vs.3.8%). Current smoking, current drinking, excessive screen use, long homework time, insufficient sleep, and unhealthy BMI were significantly associated with NSSI, SI and SA. Moreover, adolescents with high lifestyle risk scores were associated with an increased risk of NSSI (5-7 vs. 0: OR 6.38, 95% CI 5.24-7.77), SI (5-7 vs. 0: OR 7.67, 95% CI 6.35-9.25), and SA (5-7 vs. 0: OR 9.57, 95% CI 6.95-13.17). Significant sex differences were found in the associations of unhealthy behaviors with NSSI, SI and SA.



CONCLUSION: Unhealthy behaviors are quite common among Chinese adolescents. Adolescents with multiple unhealthy behaviors are associated with increased risks of NSSI, SI, and SA. The implementation of school and family-based interventions to promote healthy lifestyles is recommended as a preventive measure against self-injurious behavior and suicidality in adolescents.

