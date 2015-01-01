Abstract

Although the impact of parental obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) on children is well known, there is a still need to investigate additional psychopathological effects that parental OCD may have on children. To our knowledge, the relationship between Cognitive Disengagement Syndrome (CDS), previously referred to as Sluggish Cognitive Tempo CDS in children and parents' OCD has not been investigated to date. In this study, we examined the relationship between parental OCD and children's CDS, while adjusting for parental anxiety, depression, as well as symptoms of internalization, externalization, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in their children. 50 parents with OCD and 45 healthy parents were assessed through Yale-Brown Obsessive-Compulsive Scale, Beck Depression Inventory, and Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI). The children were applied Child Behavior Checklist, Children ADD/ADHD DSM-IV Based Diagnostic Screening, and Barkley Child Attention Scale (BCAS). BCAS showed significant correlations with BAI (r = 0.280, p =.049), child ADHD-hyperactivity/impulsivity (r = 0.407, p =.003), and ADHD-inattention (r = 0.628, p <.001). The severity of ADHD-inattention (β = 0.618, p =.001) and parental OCD (β = 0.275, p =.016) were significant predictors of CDS severity in the children. Our findings may suggest a significant association between the severity of CDS and ADHD-inattention in children and parental OCD, even after controlling for parental anxiety.

Language: en