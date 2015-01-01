|
Citation
|
Montes SA, Sanchez RO. Curr. Issues Personal. Psychol. 2024; 12(2): 79-90.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Psychology, University of Gdansk, Publisher Termedia Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38807698
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The psychopathology of personality is currently undergoing a paradigm shift from a categorical to a dimensional approach. This work aimed to study the underlying structure of pathological personality traits of the DSM-5 Alternative Model for Personality Disorders (AMPD). For this purpose, the internal structure of a version of the Personality Inventory for the DSM-5 (PID-5) was examined by a confirmatory factor analysis. This version assesses the five higher-order pathological personality domains (negative affectivity, detachment, antagonism, disinhibition, and psychoticism) and the 25 lower-order pathological personality facets through a reduced number of items. Four alternative models were compared: five-factor oblique; second-order (five first-order factors and one second-order factor); bifactor (five specific factors and a general factor), and one-factor.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
confirmatory factor analysis; bifactor model; PID-5; Alternative Model of Personality Disorders; general factor of psychopathology