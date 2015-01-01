SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Montes SA, Sanchez RO. Curr. Issues Personal. Psychol. 2024; 12(2): 79-90.

(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Psychology, University of Gdansk, Publisher Termedia Publishing)

10.5114/cipp/163182

38807698

PMC11129047

BACKGROUND: The psychopathology of personality is currently undergoing a paradigm shift from a categorical to a dimensional approach. This work aimed to study the underlying structure of pathological personality traits of the DSM-5 Alternative Model for Personality Disorders (AMPD). For this purpose, the internal structure of a version of the Personality Inventory for the DSM-5 (PID-5) was examined by a confirmatory factor analysis. This version assesses the five higher-order pathological personality domains (negative affectivity, detachment, antagonism, disinhibition, and psychoticism) and the 25 lower-order pathological personality facets through a reduced number of items. Four alternative models were compared: five-factor oblique; second-order (five first-order factors and one second-order factor); bifactor (five specific factors and a general factor), and one-factor.

PARTICIPANTS AND PROCEDURE: We worked with an Argentinean sample of N = 525 subjects from the general population who answered the Argentine version of the PID-5.

RESULTS: The five-factor model was slightly superior to the second order model, and the bifactor model presented the best fit.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings, while preliminary, suggest that the PID-5 facets could reflect five specific pathological personality traits (which correspond to AMPD domains) but also a general factor (which would reflect a general propensity for psychopathology).


confirmatory factor analysis; bifactor model; PID-5; Alternative Model of Personality Disorders; general factor of psychopathology

