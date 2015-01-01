Abstract

Post-traumatic pituitary stalk transection syndrome (PSTS) is an extremely rare cause of combined pituitary hormone deficiency (CPHD), affecting approximately 9 per 100,000 cases of traumatic brain injury. In contrast, pituitary stalk interruption syndrome (PSIS) is also a rare cause of CPHD. Importantly, these conditions are often confused due to their similar names and resembling findings on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). PSIS has been thought to be a prenatal developmental event resulting from a couple of genetic aberrations. In typical PSIS, anterior pituitary hormone deficiencies are restricted to growth hormone (GH) and gonadotropin during the pediatric age, gradually and generally progressing to panhypopituitarism in most cases. In contrast, global deficiencies of the anterior pituitary hormones in PSTS are temporally associated with trauma. To the best of our knowledge, no case reports of PSTS combined with acute traumatic spinal cord injury have been reported. A 34-year-old female was transferred to our hospital after jumping from the fourth building floor. She was diagnosed as an acute traumatic spinal cord injury and underwent the operation of elective posterior spinal fusion. On postoperative day 7, the blood tests revealed considerable hyperkalemia, hyponatremia and eosinophilia. Notably, menstruation stopped after falling from a height. Pituitary function tests revealed GH deficiency, hypogonadism, hypothyroidism and hypoadrenocorticism. MRI revealed loss of the pituitary stalk, whilst the hyperintense signal from distal axon of hypothalamus was still identified. Based on these findings, she was diagnosed as PSTS. Our case highlights endocrinological landscape of transection of the pituitary stalk by acute trauma.

