Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the temporal trend of completeness and consistency of data on notifications of violence against indigenous women in the health macro-region of Dourados, state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, between 2009 and 2020.



METHODS: An ecological time series study was conducted using data from the Notifiable Health Conditions Information System; Prais-Winsten regression was used to analyze the trend of data completeness and consistency, as well as the proportion of completed and coherent fields.



RESULTS: A total of 2,630 cases were reported; completeness was found to be very poor in the variable "occupation" (48.9%) and poor in the variables "schooling" (68.3%) and "time of occurrence" (67.9%); in the analysis of temporal trends, only the variable "occupation" showed a decreasing trend (p = 0.045).



CONCLUSION: The data analyzed demonstrated the need for improvement in the completeness of the variables "schooling", "occupation" and "time of occurrence" of the violent act. MAIN RESULTS: There was a progressive increase in notifications over the years. Most of the variables showed regular or excellent completeness and consistency. In the analysis of temporal trend, only the "occupation" variable showed a decreasing trend. IMPLICATIONS FOR SERVICES: Care for victims of violence is part of the daily routine of health services, and it is essential for health professionals to provide adequate compulsory notification for a comprehensive understanding of the victims' profile, thus assisting in addressing this issue. PERSPECTIVES: Further studies are needed to understand the factors associated with violence against indigenous women, which could help the development of health promotion actions and violence prevention strategies targeting these women.

Language: pt