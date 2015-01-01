Abstract

PURPOSE: Fear of falling (FOF) may result in activity restriction and deconditioning. The aim of the study was to identify factors associated with FOF in older patients and to investigate if FOF influenced long-term outcomes.



METHODS: Multicentric, observational, prospective study including patients 65 years or older attending the emergency department (ED) after a fall. Demographical, patient- and fall-related features were recorded at the ED. FOF was assessed using a single question. The primary outcome was all-cause death. Secondary outcomes included new fall-related visit, fall-related hospitalisation, and admission to residential care. Logistic regression and Cox regression models were used for statistical analyses.



RESULTS: Overall, 1464 patients were included (47.1% with FOF), followed for a median of 6.2 years (2.2-7.9). Seven variables (age, female sex, living alone, previous falls, sedative medications, urinary incontinence, and intrinsic cause of the fall) were directly associated with FOF whereas use of walking aids and living in residential care were inversely associated. After the index episode, 748 patients (51%) died (median 3.2 years), 677 (46.2%) had a new fall-related ED visit (median 1.7 years), 251 (17.1%) were hospitalised (median 2.8 years), and 197 (19.4%) were admitted to care (median 2.1 years). FOF was associated with death (HR 1.239, 95% CI 1.073-1.431), hospitalisation (HR 1.407, 95% CI 1.097-1.806) and institutionalisation (HR 1.578, 95% CI 1.192-2.088), but significance was lost after adjustment.



CONCLUSION: FOF is a prevalent condition in older patients presenting to the ED after a fall. However, it was not associated with long-term outcomes. Future research is needed to understand the influence of FOF in maintenance of functional capacity or quality of life.

