Citation
Sokołowska B, Świderski W, Smolis-Bąk E, Sokołowska E, Sadura-Sieklucka T. Front. Comput. Neurosci. 2024; 18: e1390208.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
38808222
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Novel technologies based on virtual reality (VR) are creating attractive virtual environments with high ecological value, used both in basic/clinical neuroscience and modern medical practice. The study aimed to evaluate the effects of VR-based training in an elderly population.
Language: en
Keywords
aging; virtual reality; machine learning; fall risk; balance and cognitive training; body balance; k-NN algorithm; postural stability