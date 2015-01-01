Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Road traffic injuries are a significant public health issue in low-income and middle-income countries. This study was designed to explore the pattern and factors associated with road traffic injury in a high-risk zone of Bangladesh.



METHOD: This mixed-method study included a total of 363 road traffic injury victims for the quantitative component, and 10 traffic-related officials and 10 drivers for the qualitative element. Data were collected using a pretested questionnaire, key informant interviews and a focus group discussion using a focus group discussion guide. Quantitative and qualitative analyses were done using Stata V.17 and NVivo V.12, respectively.



RESULTS: Most participants were male, illiterate and young (<30 years) with age averaging 31.50±9.16 years. Of all road traffic injury victims, most had mild (45.18%) injuries, and the least had severe (5.79%) injuries, with head being the most common site (34.44%). The highest proportion of injuries were sustained by motor vehicle drivers (57.58%), followed by cyclists/rickshaw pullers (22.59%) and passengers (19.83%). Most vehicles were new (75.21%), and the rest were old (24.79%). Nearly one-third of the participants did not know about driving rules. The presence of knowledge was associated with less severe injury (p=0.031) compared with the absence of knowledge. The qualitative component of the study identified several factors related to road traffic injury, including driver factors (lack of sleep, bad driving habits and lack of helmets), driving activity factors (ignoring rules, overtaking, crossing speed limits and using bright headlights), road-related factors (broken roads, unplanned curves and angles, the need for spacious streets and the lack of appraisal of previous crash records) and traffic control factors (stringent traffic rules, effective implementation and training on using speed guns).



CONCLUSION: The factors related to road traffic injury identified in this study could be used to plan targeted interventions for road safety improvement.

