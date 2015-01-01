|
Akaberi SM, Nguyen E, Carr G, Spearman R, Shadduck S. Int. J. Qual. Health Care 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
38809751
BACKGROUND: The purpose of this paper is to describe the implementation and outcomes of a unique traumatic brain injury (TBI) screening initiative serving the community, with a focus on underserved populations. Idaho's definition of underserved populations includes people living in rural/frontier areas, people experiencing homelessness or intimate partner violence, people with co-occurring disorders, and people with cultural and/or linguistically diverse backgrounds. The goals of screenings are to help participants gain awareness about the likelihood of having experienced a TBI, bridge the gap in TBI reporting, and provide needed support to underserved populations in a rural state.
Language: en
Traumatic Brain Injury; Community Health Screening; Healthcare Collaboration; Interprofessional Education; Underserved Populations